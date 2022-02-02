Country retains ‘One Last Big Mac Meal’ after McDonald’s shuts down in 2009!

McDonald’s is a global favorite – one of the largest fast-food chains in the world. One of the main factors contributing to the popularity of a restaurant is its location. In over 100 countries, there are more than 38,000 outlets of this fast-food chain, according to their official website. Almost every country in the world has at least one McDonald’s outlet. Pretty cool, huh?

In some countries, however, finding a McDonald’s outlet is difficult, and Iceland is one of those countries. Iceland had three McDonald’s restaurants previously, but they closed down permanently in 2009. Despite this, a small part of the fast-food chain remains in the country’s history. Iceland has preserved a 12-year-old Big Mac and displayed it across the country as a historical artifact.

An individual named Hjortur Smaraso bought a Big Mac on October 30, 2009, just one day before the outlet closed down for good, according to the online magazine Atlas Obscura. The man did not eat the burger and threw it away in the garbage. Smaraso found the same hamburger lying in the bin three years later, and despite parts of it being chewed up by mice, it looked as if both the Big Mac and fries had been bought ’15 minutes earlier’ and stayed cold on the way back.

At that point, he decided to keep it as part of the history and exhibited it in the National Museum of Iceland for a year. It was then kept at the Bus Hostel Reykjavik for a few years, and it is currently kept at Snotra House in southern Iceland.