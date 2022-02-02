Covid-19: In the last 24 hours, India records 1,61,386 new cases, with 1,733 deaths

India detected 1,61,386 new instances of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, continuing a declining trend, according to data released by the Union health ministry on Wednesday morning. However, today’s total of Covid-19 fatalities has risen to 1,733, including 638 Kerala backlog deaths. The death toll has now reached 4,97,975.

During the previous day, the number of active cases fell to 1,21,456. The active case count in the country is now at 3.90 percent.

Meanwhile, according to ministry data, the daily positive rate decreased from 11.69 percent the day before to 9.36 percent in just 24 hours.

With 2, 81,109 recoveries in a single day, India’s recovery rate jumped to 94.60 percent.

Up to February 1, more than 732 million tests have been performed.

India’s total Covid-19 vaccination coverage is approaching 1.7 billion, with more than 57 lakh vaccine doses administered on Tuesday.

In the last 34 hours, a total of 4,97,650 booster doses were provided, with almost 13 lakh youngsters aged 15 to 18 receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.