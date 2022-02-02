Delhi’s air quality is rated as ‘very poor,’ with partly cloudy weather forecast

On Wednesday morning, Delhi’s air quality was rated ‘extremely poor,’with partly gloomy weather and moderate to dense fog forecast early in the day. At 7 a.m., the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 340, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 346 in the ‘very poor’ category with pollutants being particulate matters PM 2.5 and PM 10. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Tuesday, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research predicted that on Thursday, air quality would improve to the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category. ‘The air quality index indicates’very bad’ air quality, and it is likely to remain unchanged for the next two days because the weather is unlikely to change much.’ Rainfall is forecast on the 3rd and 4th of February, along with a gusty wind, which should enhance the AQI to ‘lower end of very poor’ or ‘poor’ through moist deposition and strong dispersion.” According to the report, air quality is projected to deteriorate significantly from February 5 onwards since the rate of pollution accumulation is expected to outpace ventilation.