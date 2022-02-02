Devoleena Bhattacharjee undergoes surgery after injury on Bigg Boss 15

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was one of the strongest players of the reality show Bigg Boss 15. Recently in the show, she was part of a task that required her to stand on a small platform for 13 hours and sustained a leg injury. She was ousted the next week, along with Abhijeet Bichukale, due to a lack of votes. Her injury resulted in a total foot drop, necessitating ‘immediate nerve decompression surgery’.

The actress is now discharged from the hospital but she says that her confidence was completely shattered due to the surgery as she did not know how to deal with it. But she is getting better now with the help of her close friends and family. The actress took to her social media account and shared a video in which she was seen in the hospital walking with her crutches.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Devoleena wrote, ‘My BB15 journey was a roller coaster ride. I went through a lot of ups & downs be it mentally, physically or emotionally. As you all know, I got injured during the pole task and suffered from complete foot drop. Post my BB15 eviction, I had to go with immediate nerve decompression surgery’.

She further added, ‘Well that was the time where my confidence was completely shattered and I didn’t know how to deal with it without my mom or brother around me and had no time to think over it (not even a day), so I immediately went through the surgery. In this difficult time, my willpower and my faith in God was my strength. And finally today, I am home with my love @angel_bhattacharjee after fighting with all the difficulties & challenges. I LOVE YOU ALL. Thank You, Maa for your blessings & prayers’.

The actress went on to say that she still had a long way to go and she would need some time to heal. As soon as the post was shared, her work colleagues, fans and followers rushed to the comment section of the post. Jay Bhanushali wrote, ‘Get well soon’, Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal added, ‘Stronger than ever’, Daljiet Kaur commented, ‘Get well soon jaan’.

Meanwhile, on Bigg Boss 15, Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi Prakash made it to the final two, with Tejasswi taking home the trophy as the victor.