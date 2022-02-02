DMK member murdered at home in Chennai

In a shocking incident in Chennai On Tuesday, February 1, a DMK functionary, Selvam, was hacked to death at his home in Madipakkam. This is the second murder of a DMK official in the recent week. Ponnuthas, a DMK ward secretary, was murdered at Palayamkottai, near Tirunalveli, on Saturday.

An unidentified gang was involved for Selvam’s death. Under the guise of garlanding Selvam, the group went to the house and hacked him to death. Selvam is a local DMK functionary in Chennai’s Madipakkam neighbourhood, and the incident took place just days before the local body poll. The body was found by police and was taken for autopsy. In addition, police are gathering CCTV footage in the neighbourhood by way of investigation.