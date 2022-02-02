‘Domestic abuse hotline’ is now displayed in Google search results!

The National Domestic Violence Hotline will now appear for US users searching Google for information related to domestic violence. Direct access to the hotline’s phone and chat services will be displayed above Google’s search results, providing victims with immediate information and support.

The hotline provides 24-hour confidential services to those affected by intimate partner violence (IPV), according to Crystal Justice, chief external affairs officer at the hotline -which provides survivors with information and support while their window for reaching out is limited. The group defines IPV as ‘a pattern of behavior used to gain or maintain control over a partner’. It kills over 12 million people a year in the US alone and has become more prevalent since the COVID-19 pandemic.

As outlined in Justice’s announcement, the hotline’s mission is to support and empower those affected by domestic abuse, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. That includes providing answers and advice about managing online search and browsing history, using public computers, and setting up an alternate email account.

Google’s helpline has been around for a while. CNET notes that the company previously provided contact information alongside relevant search results from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. There are also quick-access boxes for other crisis situations like sexual assault and drug addiction.