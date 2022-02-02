Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Draw: Expat wins $1 million

Dubai: An expat from Brazil has won $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held on Wednesday at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport. Carlos Torres, Brazilian national based in Abu Dhabi won the draw with ticket number 2178. He purchased online on January 19. Torres is the first Brazilian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Ansar M, an Indian national based in the UAE won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Mojave Silver) car, with ticket number 0373 in Finest Surprise Series 1796, which he purchased online on January 7. Roshan Pereira, a 42-year old Indian national based in Fujairah, won a Harley-Davidson Softail Street Bob 114 FXBBS (Vivid Black) motorbike, with ticket number 0888 in Finest Surprise Series 485, which he purchased online on January 5.