Emirates Airlines to resume daily flights to this country

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines has announced the resumption of daily passenger flights to Nigeria. The services will be resumed from February 5.The airline will operate daily flights to and from Abuja and Lagos.

EK 785 from Dubai will depart at 11:00, arriving in Abuja at 15:40. The return flight EK 786 will take off from Abuja at 19:00, arriving in Dubai at 04:35 the next day. Flight EK 783 to Lagos will depart Dubai at 10:30, arriving in Lagos at 15:40. The return flight EK 784 will depart Lagos at 18:10, arriving in Dubai at 04:15 the next day.

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, with OTAs and via travel agents. All passengers coming to Dubai from Nigeria must submit a negative PCR test with a QR code taken 48 hours before journey. Upon arrival in Dubai, passengers will have to undergo an additional Covid-19 PCR test and remain in self-quarantine until the results of the test are received.