Former Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Babar dies in Pune

PUNE: Gajanan Babar (87), a former Shiv Sena MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, died on Thursday at a private hospital. His wife and two sons are his only survivors. After the constituency was formed in 2009, Babar became the first MP from Maval. He was elected as a corporator three times in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, where he played an important role.

He was also elected to the assembly twice. Between 2009 until 2014, he served as a Member of Parliament. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party after the Shiv Sena denied him a ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha election (BJP). Babar was born in the Satara district but later moved to Pimpri-Chinchwad. He was a representative for a number of small trade unions.