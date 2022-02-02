Google will soon revamp Gmail’s design: Here’s how it will look…

Google has announced a new design for Gmail. Google Meet, Google Chat, and Spaces will now be integrated with Gmail in the new layout, which will be available in February. By the end of Q2 2022, the layout is expected to become the default.

Google’s other messaging tools, such as the business-oriented Workspace suite, are no longer just small windows floating alongside your emails. Instead, they have their own pages in Gmail, accessible through large buttons on the left-hand side. This new layout is known as the integrated view. According to Mountain View-based tech giant, you will be able to test the new layout starting February 8.

Google says that users will receive an alert at some point encouraging them to switch to the new layout. The new Gmail layout will be rolled out to all users who have not opted in by April, but users will be able to switch back in settings. According to Google, the option to revert to the old settings will disappear by the end of the second quarter, when the new design becomes the ‘standard experience for Gmail’.

There is still time to see how users who are used to the old layout will react to the new layout. However, it appears to be more convenient and accessible. Based on what Google has shown so far, it appears that the new interface will make it easy to access other tools without having them constantly on the screen. In describing the new layout, Google wrote, ‘You can easily switch between your inbox, important conversations, and join meetings without having to switch between tabs or open a new window’.

According to Google, the integrated view is available with Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Frontline, Nonprofit, and G Suite Basic accounts. Workspace Essentials customers will not have access to it at this time.