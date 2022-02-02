Heavy fog engulfs Bhatinda , Punjab : visibility plummets to zero;

On Wednesday morning, dense to extremely dense fog were observed in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Tripura, and coastal Odisha. The visibility in Punjab’s Bhatinda was see in zero at 5.30 a.m. The visibility was 50 metres at Chandigarh, Hisar, Delhi, Bareilly, Purnea, Gopalpur, and Agartala.

On Wednesday, an active western disturbance was forecast to hit northwest India, while an induced cyclonic circulation was forecast to emerge over Rajasthan on Thursday. Moisture intrusion from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal into northwest India was also a distinct possibility.

From February 6 to 8, another western disturbance was expected to hit the Western Himalayan region. From Wednesday to Friday, the region is likely to have widespread mild to moderate snowfall due to its effect.

Over the next two days, isolated areas of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, dense fog is highly possible during the night and early morning hours.