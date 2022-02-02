Hindu temple to be built in another gulf country after UAE

Manama: BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha will construct a Hindu temple in Bahrain. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this through his social media handle. Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed this after speaking to His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

‘Had a warm conversation with HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain. Thanked him for the Kingdom’s attention to the needs of the Indian community, including recent decision on land allotment for the Swaminarayan temple’, Narendra Modi tweeted.

Thus, Bahrain will become the second country in the Middle East to build a Hindu Temple. UAE has earlier granted permission to build a Hindu temple in the country. The construction work of the UAE’s first traditional stone temple in Abu Dhabi is expected to be completed next year.