India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 167 crore

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that country’s Covid vaccination coverage has exceeded 167 crore doses. More than

47 lakh doses vaccine doses were provided in the last 24 hours. As per the ministry, over 11.48 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories (UTs).More than 164.89 crore (1,64,89,60,315) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.

The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.