IPL 2022: Here is the full list of Indian players with highest base price of Rs 2 crore

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a list of 590 cricketers included in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. The mega auction of IPL players will be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Out of the 590 players, 370 are Indian while the rest 220 are overseas cricketers.
A total of 33 players were retained earlier by the 10 IPL franchises.
Here’s a list of Indian players having a base price of Rs 2 crore:
1 Ravichandran Ashwin
2 Shikhar Dhawan
3 Shreyas Iyer
4 Mohammed Shami
5 Devdutt Padikkal
6 Suresh Raina
7 Robin Uthappa
8 Krunal Pandya
9 Harshal Patel
10 Dinesh Karthik
11 Ishan Kishan
12 Ambati Rayudu
13 Deepak Chahar
14 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
15 Shardul Thakur
16 Umesh Yadav
17 Yuzvendra Chahal
Apart from these 17 Indian players in the Rs two crore bracket, 31 overseas players also featured in the list. 20 players are included in the Rs 1.5 crore bracket while 34 cricketers are in the list with a base price of Rs 1 crore.
