IPL 2022: Here is the full list of Indian players with highest base price of Rs 2 crore

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a list of 590 cricketers included in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. The mega auction of IPL players will be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Out of the 590 players, 370 are Indian while the rest 220 are overseas cricketers.

A total of 33 players were retained earlier by the 10 IPL franchises.

Here’s a list of Indian players having a base price of Rs 2 crore:

Also Read: This gulf country is India’s second largest electronics export market

1 Ravichandran Ashwin

2 Shikhar Dhawan

3 Shreyas Iyer

4 Mohammed Shami

5 Devdutt Padikkal

6 Suresh Raina

7 Robin Uthappa

8 Krunal Pandya

9 Harshal Patel

10 Dinesh Karthik

11 Ishan Kishan

12 Ambati Rayudu

13 Deepak Chahar

14 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

15 Shardul Thakur

16 Umesh Yadav

17 Yuzvendra Chahal

Apart from these 17 Indian players in the Rs two crore bracket, 31 overseas players also featured in the list. 20 players are included in the Rs 1.5 crore bracket while 34 cricketers are in the list with a base price of Rs 1 crore.