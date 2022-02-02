‘Jhund,’ starring Amitabh Bachchan, to be released on March 4th.

The upcoming film ‘Jhund,’ starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan, is set to enter theatres on March 4. The sports film ‘Jhund’ is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of the non-profit organisation Slum Soccer.

Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru also appear in this movie. Bachchan plays a professor who motivates the street kids to join a football team in the film.

Nagraj Popatrao Manjule directed the film. It is produced by T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat and stars Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, and Meenu Aroraa.