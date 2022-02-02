Kerala will organise India’s first Graphene Innovation Centre

Kerala government unveiled the country’s first Graphene Innovation Centre on Wednesday, in collaboration with Digital University of Kerala, the Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-MET), and Tata Steel Limited.

The India Innovation Centre for Graphene would be built in Thrissur at a cost of Rs 86.41 crore, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s official Facebook page. The initiative would provide a significant boost to both scientific research and the state’s industrial economy. Other industrial businesses would assist the Innovation Centre in addition to Tata Steel Limited, which is the principal stakeholder in the undertaking.

‘The Union Government would provide Rs 49.18 crore, while private businesses will contribute Rs 11.48 crore’, according to Vijayan. ‘The project’s fundamental infrastructure would be provided by the state government. The Centre would aid in attracting investors interested in developing graphene-based products. The proposed Centre may efficiently harness Kerala’s human resources capital, assisting the transition of Kerala to a knowledge based economy.’