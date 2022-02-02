Kim Jong Un’s wife makes her public appearance after 5 months.

Kim Jong Un’s wife and his influential aunt were reportedly seen in public on Wednesday as they attended a Lunar New Year art performance at the Mansudae Art Theatre in Pyongyang. Ri Sol Ju, Kim Jong Un’s wife, was making her first public appearance in nearly five months. Ri was last seen publicly on September 9, when she accompanied her husband to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, which holds the embalmed bodies of Kim’s late grandfather and father, on the country’s birth anniversary, according to news agency Reuters.

‘When (Kim) appeared at the auditorium of the theatre with his wife, Ri Sol Ju, amid the playing of the welcome music, the audience raised stormy cheers of ‘Hurrah!’ Reuters further quoted the official KCNA news agency as saying. Ri had previously attracted international attention because she frequently joined Kim on social, professional, and even military activities, in sharp contrast to his father, Kim Jong Il, who rarely appeared in public with any of his wives.