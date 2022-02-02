Mamata Banerjee re-elected as TMC chairman, hands down;

Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal chief minister, was re-elected as the TMC chairman on Wednesday, according to a top party official.

After a five-year hiatus, the ruling Trinamool Congress held its organisational elections.

Banerjee was proclaimed elected without a contest, according to TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee, because no other candidate entered the race.

A total of 48 proposers and seconders had supported Mamata Banerjee’s candidacy. Mamata Banerjee was re-elected without opposition because there was no other candidate for the position of chairwoman ‘The returning officer for the organisational votes, Chatterjee, remarked.

Mamata Banerjee created the party after leaving the Congress in 1998 and has been its leader ever since.

The party rose to power in 2011, toppling the formidable Left Front dictatorship, riding the crest of huge public fury against the Communists, after two unsuccessful bids at the hustings in the 2001 and 2006 assembly elections.

In May of last year, it swept to power for the third time in a row, winning 213 of the 294 seats in the state legislature.