Mayawati lashes out at the ‘casteist media’ in her first public rally in Uttar Pradesh.

Mayawati, the leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Congress, as well as the media, at her maiden rally for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, where the first round of voting will be held on February 10.

At a public gathering in Agra, the former UP chief minister said that voters should reject all three parties, the ruling BJP, the opposition SP, and the Congress, since they have given the people a hard time. Mayawati addressed the crowd, slamming the ‘casteist media’ for propagating rumours that she was’missing.’ The media, she said, ‘falsely propagated that BSP leaders are not visible.’