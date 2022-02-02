Minnal Murali in US! Mechanical Engineering question paper goes viral; Director reacts

Kothamangalam: A mechanical engineering question paper with characters, places and references from the latest Malayalam superhero film ‘Minnal Murali’ has gone crazily viral on social media. The question paper for the subject ‘Mechanical of Fluids’ for third-semester students of Mar Athanasius College of Engineering in Kothamangalam, has used the characters and setting of the movie, for eight questions for a total of 50 marks.

The questions were framed as problems faced by the character ‘Minnal Murali’ in the movie and included the places Kurukkanmoola, Desham and Kannadikallu from the movie. Questions based on physics and mathematics were prepared by combining references from the movie. It even included an interesting bit where Iron Man discusses non-Newtonian fluids when Minnal Murali arrives in the United States.

The questions were prepared by Dr Kurian John, professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering of the college. Dr John, who is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, couldn’t see the ‘look’ on the faces of his students as they sat for the exam held at the college on Tuesday, but he has been receiving calls and texts from all corners appreciating the idea. The movie director Basil Joseph called the professor and congratulated him. Basil, who is also an engineering graduate, told the professor that he was glad to see an engineering question paper with references from his movie. He also shared an image of the question paper on his Facebook handle.