New Plans from UGC for Institutional Development;

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced draught guidelines for higher education institutions’ Institutional Development Plans (IDPs) (HEIs). The guidelines include recommendations for faculty recruiting, a fast-track promotion system for teachers, campus audits, and physical infrastructure upgrades for successful teaching and learning.

The proposed guidelines were released as part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The higher education regulator has issued a public notice asking stakeholders for feedback on the recommendations by February 11th. The rules were written by an expert group chaired by Avinash Chandra Pandey, head of the Inter-University Accelerator Centre, an autonomous entity under the UGC, which was formed in March of last year.

According to the draft, the Higher Education Council of India will include a Higher Education Grants Council, which will replace the UGC and the technical education regulator All India Council for Technical Education as per NEP 2020.