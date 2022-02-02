Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz launches new smart watch with Bluetooth calling in India

Mumbai: Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz has launched its latest ColorFit range of smart watches in India. It is capable of delivering notification alerts for calls, text messages, emails, and weather alerts through a connected phone. The new smart watch comes with Bluetooth calling feature that allows users to make and attend voice calls directly from their wrist, without taking out the connected phone from their pocket. It is compatible with devices running on at least Android 4 and iOS 8.

The smart watch is priced at Rs. 4,999 It comes in Jet Black, Midnight Gold, Olive Gold, and Silver Grey colours. The Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, and the Noise online store .

It features a 1.69-inch TFT (240×280 pixels) colour display and is equipped with sensors to support SpO2 (blood oxygen) monitor and heart rate tracking. It also has nine sports modes, including cycling, running, walking, and yoga.