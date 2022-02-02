‘Om Namah Shivay’: Sreesanth after making it to the IPL mega auction final list

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is back in the headlines, with the BCCI announcing that the IPL 2022 Player Auction will take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. During the two-day mega auction, S Sreesanth will be auctioned off among 590 other cricketers.

After making the final auction list, the veteran right-arm pacer took to his Twitter handle to send a heartfelt message to his supporters. Sreesanth has been registered for the player auction at a starting price of Rs 50 lakh. He had also signed up for the IPL 2021 auction, but his name did not appear on the final auction list.

The 38-year-old penned the following: ‘Love u all.. can’t thank u all enough..lots of gratitude Thnks a lot..#grateful and always will be grateful to each and every try one of u.. plss do keep me in ur prayers for final auction too.. om Nama Shivaya..’

Love u all..can’t thank u all enough..lots of gratitude ??????????Thnks a lot..#grateful and alwys will be grateful to each and every try one of u..plss do keep me in ur prayers for final auction too..”om Nama Shivaya..” pic.twitter.com/XAyBGx9IVU — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) February 1, 2022

He played for Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after serving a seven-year suspension for his suspected role in a spot-fixing incident. In 2013, Sreesanth and two other Rajasthan Royals (RR) players, Ankeet Chavan and Ajjit Chadila were accused of spot-fixing.

Sreesanth has won two World Cups: the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011. Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and others are among the prominent names in the mega auction. Two new clubs will join the IPL in 2022: Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad.