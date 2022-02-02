Paracetamol scarcity plagues Pak against rising Covid cases and Dengue;

Paracetamol is scarce in many Pakistani pharmacies and is purportedly marketed on the illegal market.

According to the publication, a Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) official blamed the lack of paracetamol, the most usually prescribed medicine for Covid-19 patients, on an increase in dengue incidence and the resulting demand for the painkiller.

Drap served show- cause notices to 15 Pharma companies on Tuesday for failing to supply paracetamol tabs despite having licenses.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is currently dealing with the fifth Covid-19 outbreak, with more than 100,000 active cases across the country.

The nationwide positive rate in Pakistan is 9.65%, and the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) have recorded 32 deaths in the last 24 hours across the country.