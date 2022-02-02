PM Modi lauds India on ‘ success narrative ‘

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to BJP workers on Wednesday on the Union Budget 2022-23, which was announced by the FM Nirmala Sitharaman yesterday.

Beginning his speech with a reference to the ‘extraordinary pandemic,’Prime Minister Modi stated that a new world order is emerging, in which many aspects of pre-Covid society will be altered.

‘Things are going to alter post-pandemic,’he warned. ‘India, like the rest of the world, is seeing itself in a new light. The world’s opinion on India has shifted as well. We have the obligation of leading the nation toward Aatmanirbharta (self-sufficiency).’