PM Modi, President Kovind to participate in ‘Festival of Equality’

The Festival of Equality will take place in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district from February 2 to 14. The ceremony will be attended by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.’ The festival will begin with the ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ the largest Yajna (holy fire ritual) in the modern era.

The ritual is said to involve 1035 Kundas (ritual fires), 5000 vedic academics, and 1.5 million kg of pure, desi cow ghee. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for a 216-foot panchaloha statue of Ramanujacharya on February 5.The Prime Minister will unveil a statue of Saint Ramanujacharya, commemorating the religious reformer’s birth 1,000 years ago. Ramanujacharya was born in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, around 1017, and he preached equality.