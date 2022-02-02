PM to unveil world’s second tallest statue of Ramanujacharya

The 216-foot-tall Monument of Equality of the 11th century Vaishnava guru Sri Ramanujacharya, is set to be unveiled in a spacious 40-acre courtyard at the Sri Chinna Jiyar Swami Ashram in Muchhinthal village on the outskirts of Hyderabad, and the preparations are going on in full swing. On Saturday, the Prime Minister will unveil the monument.

The entire cost of the project is estimated to be approximately Rs 1,000 crore. The 216-foot Panchaloha monument, which is constructed of five metals including gold, silver, copper, brass, and tin, was completed in 2017, although the remaining of the project took four years. The sitting monument of Ramanujacharya is set on a massive lotus atop the Bhadravedi, a three-storey 54-foot tower. Sculptor DVV Prasad said that the 63,444 square-foot bottom level would contain a cinematic presentation that gives a look into Ramanujacharya’s life and ideas.

For this historic inauguration event, 120 shrines with around 1,035 house gundas were put up. The homas would be maintained using 1.5 lakh kg of cow ghee. Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and other states supplied all of the ghee. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate this statue to the world on the occasion of the 1000th birth anniversary of Vaishnava saint Ramanujacharya.

President Ram Nath Kovind will unveil a 54-inch, 120-kilogram gold monument commemorating Ramanujacharya’s 11th-century life span. The entire ceremony will take place under the auspices of the state administration. The state government of Telangana has made exclusive preparations for the VIPs to attend these events.