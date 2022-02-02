Post-Article 370 repeal, 439 terrorists killed in Jammu-Kashmir: Centre

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that 439 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was repealed, while 541 terrorism-related incidents have been reported in the Union Territory.

‘541 terror attacks, 439 terrorists destroyed, 98 civilians who lost their lives, and 109 Security Forces (SFs) slain in Jammu and Kashmir after the removal of Article 370 post-August 5, 2019 through January 26, 2022,’ Mr Rai wrote in a written response to Rajya Sabha MP Neeraj Dangi.

The MoS Home also told the Upper House that no substantial public property was damaged during these instances. ‘However, damages to private property in the amount of 5.3 crore have been estimated,’ he said.

The President’s address kicked off the 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament on January 31. The first half of the budget session runs from January 31 to February 11, while the second half runs from March 14 to April 8.