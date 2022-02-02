Pune Municipal Corporation comes out with delimitation map ahead of civic polls

Yerwada will be the city’s largest electoral ward, while Baner-Sus-Mhalunge would be the city’s smallest, according to the population distribution among the 58 electoral wards of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), for which elections will be conducted shortly.

The PMC has released the city’s proposed delimitation map for the next civic elections, as directed by the State Election Commission (SEC), and local citizens have been asked to submit suggestions and objections by February 14.

The public hearings must be finished by February 28, and the expert committee must make recommendations to the SEC by 2 March, after which the SEC will announce the final delimitation plan for the civic elections.

As per the proposed delimitation map, the Yerwada electoral ward is the biggest, with 71,390 persons, while the Baner-Sus-Mhalunge ward is the lowest, with 37,589 residents. According to the 2011 Census, the city’s population is estimated to be 35,56,824, with 4,80,017 SC and 41,561 ST.

Based on the multi-member electoral ward election system, the Baner-Sus-Mhalunge ward will have two corporators, while the other 57 electoral wards will each have three corporators. The multi-member ward system has a maximum of four corporators in the current five-year tenure.

As 87 of the 173 seats in the civic body are earmarked for women, the PMC will have more women corporators than males. This is in compliance with state law, which mandates that 50 percent of seats in local municipal bodies be designated for women. In addition, 23 seats will be allocated for Scheduled Castes and two seats would be reserved for Scheduled Tribes. The remaining 148 seats are open category since the Supreme Court has refused to approve political reservation for the Other Backward Class category until the state government collects data on population by category.

For the next five years, a total of 173 corporators will be elected to the municipal general body. The general body’s current term expires on March 15. Due to the pandemic, civic elections are likely to be postponed, and the state government is likely to appoint an administrator until the new general assembly is elected.