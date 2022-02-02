Rahul Gandhi to be the first speaker in the LS after a motion of gratitude to the President’s speech.

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, will be the first speaker in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during a debate on a motion of thanks to the President’s address, which marks the start of Parliament’s ongoing Budget Session. Harish Dwivedi of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will introduce the motion in the Lower House. In the Rajya Sabha, BJP’s Geeta alias Chandraprabha will do the same.

In Rajya Sabha, the motion of thanks will be debated for 12 hours, while the Union Budget will be debated for 11 hours. On February 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond, followed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 11.

President Ram Nath Kovind underlined the government’s accomplishments during the Covid-19 crisis in his address to both Houses on Monday, emphasising the actions taken to combat the pandemic and assist farmers and women.