Release date of Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ announced

Mumbai: The new release date of upcoming Bollywood film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ announced. The film starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu will hit cinema theatres on May 20, 2022. The film was scheduled to released on March 25.

The release date was postponed to avoid a clash with S. S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, which is set to release on March 25.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has been directed by Anees Bazmee and written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik. The horror-comedy was initially set for a July 2020 release but was pushed to November 19 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan`s 2007 film of the same name that featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Ameesha Patel.