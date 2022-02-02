Release date of ‘Radhe Shyam’ starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde announced

Mumbai: The release date of ‘Radhe Shyam’, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde ws announced by the makers. The film will hit cinema halls on March 11, 2022.

Touted to be science fiction, Radhe Shyam is set in 1970s Europe. Apart from the leads, the film also stars Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar and Priyadarshi in pivotal roles.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present ‘Radhe Shyam’ a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.