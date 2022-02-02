Renowned actor Amitabh Dayal passes away at 51

Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker Amitabh Dayal (51) has passed away after suffering a heart attack, confirmed his wife and producer-filmmaker Mrinalini Patil.

‘He passed away at 4.30 am today, he was in the hospital for the last few days after suffering a massive heart attack on January 17. He then tested positive for Covid-19 but later on also tested negative’, Indian Express report quoted Mrinalini Patil. Reportedly, Amitabh was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. ‘We will be doing his last rites in Mumbai. Amitabh’s family is from Chhattisgarh so we are waiting for his relatives to come in before the funeral’, she added.

Also read: More infectious Omicron sub-variant detected in 57 countries

Amitabh Dayal is known for films like Kagaar: Life on the Edge (2003), Rangdari (2012), Virrudh (2005), P. Akash’s Dillagi…Yeh Dillagi (2005) and Dhuaan (2013) among many others. The late actor is survived by his daughter and wife Mrinalini.

Three days back, Amitabh had shared a post on his Instagram account saying he will be better soon. He had shared a video from the hospital, writing, ‘Never give up … god is waiting to give you the best keep fighting .love all A.D’.