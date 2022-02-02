Shashi Taroor changes track on K- Rail; claims Vande Bharat would be an efficient alternative

Senior Congress Leader and MP Shashi Tharoor changed his take on K-Rail, considering mooting of Vande Bharat trains as per the Union Budget 2022-23. In a social media post, Tharoor said that it was essential to study whether ‘Vande Bharat’ Express would act as an alternative to the SilverLine Project of the Kerala Government.

‘In today’s Union Budget, what is striking for Kerala is the announcement of 400 Vande Bharat trains with a speed of 180 km per hour. Both the Central and State Governments should study whether this project is cost-effective and energy-efficient compared to the SilverLine announced in Kerala’, Tharoor said in a Facebook post. ‘If Kerala gets the service of Vande Bharat trains, it will meet the demand put up by the State Government for a speedy transport line from the one side of the State to the other side, and a solution to the concerns raised by the Opposition about the financial burden, land acquisition concerns and the environmental issues arising out of the SilverLine Project’, he added.

Also read: ‘A step towards making modern India’: PM Modi hails Union Budget 2022-23

Earlier, Tharoor had landed in a controversy as he took a stand in favour of the SilverLine Project by ignoring the Congress party’s strong stance against the project. Tharoor had openly stated that there is a need for him to study the K-Rail project before opposing it, resulting in fellow party leaders rallying against him. Back then, congress leaders from the state even demanded the national leadership to take action against Tharoor.