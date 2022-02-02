Sri Lanka receives a $500 million loan from India to help pay for oil.

Colombo: Sri Lanka received temporary relief from energy shortages and rolling blackouts on Wednesday, thanks to a $500 million loan from India to fund the cash-strapped country’s urgent oil needs. Due to the island’s economic troubles, thermal power generators have been unable to keep the lights on, and transportation networks have been hampered, while traders run out of foreign currency to fund imports.

Unannounced power outages have been aggravated by frequent malfunctions at a large coal power plant, and residents are now struggling to find cooking gas and kerosene. Officials claimed, a formal agreement would be signed on Wednesday after two weeks of talks, in addition to a recent $915 million in foreign exchange help. An Indian diplomat said talks were underway on another $1 billion credit line to fund urgently needed food and medicine imports from India. “The $500 million is for Sri Lanka to purchase petroleum products from Indian suppliers,” the official said.