This gulf country is India’s second largest electronics export market

Dubai: The UAE is the second-largest export market for India’s electronic goods. This was revealed by the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in India. The electronic goods sector includes IT hardware (laptops, tablets), consumer electronics (TV and audio), industrial electronics, auto electronics, electronic components, LED lighting, wearables, mobile phones and telecom equipment.

The US and the UAE are the top two destinations of Indian electronics goods. US is in the top of the list with an 18% share followed by the UAE at 16.6% ($1.83 billion). The other countries are China, the Netherlands, and Germany at 7.6%, 4.5%, and 4.2%, respectively.

Also Read: India’s exports rise by 23.69% in January

As per the data released by the ministry, the electronic goods exports of India grew 49% during April-December 2021 period to $11 billion as compared to $7.4 billion during the same period last year. India’s electronic goods exports touched $1.67 billion, registering a growth of 33.99% as against $1.25 billion in December 2020.