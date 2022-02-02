TMC polls predict Mamata to be party chief again ;

Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal chief minister, is anticipated to be re-elected as the chairwoman of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), which will hold organisational elections in Kolkata on Wednesday for the first time in five years. As poll monitors, the TMC has invited representatives of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress.

Banerjee is likely to set out the TMC’s road map following the elections, as the party seeks to extend its national footprint ahead of the 2024 national elections.

TMC MPs, officer bearers, chiefs of associated organisations, and former Members of Parliament are among those allowed to vote, according to TMC state general secretary Partha Chatterjee, who is also a state minister. ‘Delegates from other states, including as Goa, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Bihar, Tripura, and Meghalaya, have been invited as poll observers,’ said Chatterjee, who met with leaders of other parties on Tuesday to invite them.