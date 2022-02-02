DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

UAE imposes month-long ban on sale of two types of fish

Feb 2, 2022, 09:29 pm IST

Dubai: The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in the UAE has banned sales of two types of fish across the UAE this month. The ministry banned the sales of goldlined seabream (Rhabdosargus sarba) and king soldier bream (Argyrops spinifer) from February 1.

The announcement is  part of the ministry’s decision to regulate the fishing and trading of certain species of fish during their breeding season. The decision was taken to  ensure the sustainability of fish stocks in the UAE waters and food security.

The ministry urged all fishermen  to release any goldlined seabream and king soldier bream fish caught accidentally in their fishing gear during the restricted period back into the water.

