‘Under pressure to reinstate Vaze’; Former Mumbai Police Commissioner tells ED

In a statement to the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh claimed that then-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh put ‘direct pressure’ on him to reinstate Vaze, and that he received ‘instructions’ from Aditya Thackeray and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In its charges, the ED When he was a member of the cabinet, accused Anil Deshmukh of drafting a list of names of police personnel and officials for placements. Singh claimed he was told that after Vaze was reinstated, he should be assigned to a key unit inside the Crime Branch. ‘The reasons for Sachin Waze’s reinstatement are on the file of the review committee. However, I would like to state that there was direct pressure from Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for his reinstatement,’ the statement read.

According to the former commissioner, he received orders on Vaze’s posting in the Crime Branch from Udhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray. He further said that Vaze told him that Anil Deshmukh had demanded Rs 2 crore in exchange for his reinstatement and posting.