Union government extends suspension of biometric attendance for employees

New Delhi: The Union government has extended the suspension of biometric attendance for employees till 15th February. The government has also extended work from home for 50% staff below Under Secretary level till 15th of February.

Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees would continue to be exempted from attending offices. Central government officers and staffers will have to follow staggered timing — 9 am to 5.30 pm and 10 am to 6.30 pm — to avoid overcrowding in offices. All officers of the level of Under Secretary and above are to attend office regularly.