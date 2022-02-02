Unite, Fight For Social Justice; MK Stalin Urges Sonia Gandhi

MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has written a letter to a number of leaders across the country, calling all those who believe in equality and social justice to unite. He sent the letter to Sonia Gandhi, the Congress leader, and 36 other leaders.

‘As I write this, our unique, diverse, multi-cultural federation is under threat of bigotry and religious hegemony. These forces can only be fought if all who believe in equality, self-respect and social justice unite together,’ Stalin wrote in the letter. He stated that now was the moment to come together in order to achieve these objectives.

The DMK Chief announced the formation of the ‘All India Federation for Social Justice’ in his Republic Day address.