Windies team arrives in Ahmedabad for limited over series against India

The visiting West Indies team arrived in Ahmedabad this morning for its upcoming limited overs series against India, after their recent series victory against England in a closely fought T20 series in the Caribbean.

The Windies team will be playing three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, beginning February 6, followed by three T20 Internationals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The three-match ODI Series which will be played in Ahmedabad on February 6, 9 and 11, following which three T20Is will be played in Kolkata on February 16, 18 and 20.

‘After a long couple days of travel from Barbados, the Men In Maroon have arrived in India!’ posted Windies Cricket, the official Twitter account of Cricket West Indies, on Wednesday morning. ‘WI arrive safely in Ahmadabad! The Men In Maroon have a quick turnaround, as WI get ready to play @BCCI in 3 ODI’s here, starting on February 6’, it wrote in another tweet.

WI arrive safely in Ahmadabad! ?? ?? The #MenInMaroon have a quick turnaround, as WI get ready to play @BCCI in 3 ODI’s here, starting on February 6 #INDvsWI ?? pic.twitter.com/WSHvHKoqVA — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 2, 2022

The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), which will be hosting the three ODIs, has already stated that the matches will be played behind closed doors due to the current COVID-19 situation. The West Bengal government, on the other hand, has given permission to allow 75 spectators each for the three T20I matches.