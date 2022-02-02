Winter Olympics Manager (India) tests Covid positive:

Mohammad Abbas Wani, the manager of India’s Winter Olympics delegation, tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival at Beijing Airport.

Abbas Wani is one of six Indian athletes competing in the Winter Olympics, with Kashmir skier Arif Khan being the only one from the country to qualify this time. During the Games, Arif will compete in slalom and giant slalom events.

Narinder Batra, president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), announced Abbas Wani’s positive Covid result.

The Winter Olympics in Beijing will take place from February 4 to February 20.