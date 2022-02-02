Zydus Cadila has begun supplying Centre with its anti-Covid vaccination

ZyCoV-D, an anti-Covid vaccine produced by Zydus Cadila of Ahmedabad, is set to be included in the ongoing statewide vaccination effort, as the business has begun sending the first batch of the vaccine to the Union government, according to the company.

‘We have begun supplying the Government of India with three-dose ZyCoV-D. ‘We also intend to make it available in the private market,” the pharmaceutical company said in a statement, according to news agency ANI.

ZyCoV-D is the world’s only needle-free coronavirus vaccination, having gained emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in August of last year. It is also the first Plasmid DNA vaccine in the world, and it will be given on days 0, 28, and 56.

It costs 358 each dosage (265 per dose plus 93 for the applicator through which it will be delivered each time), thus a beneficiary will have to pay a total of 1074 to get vaccinated with ZyCoV-D.