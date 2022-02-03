As the Covid crisis subsides, the Centre suggests reopening schools

The federal government urged on Thursday that states and union territories reopen schools while adhering to updated recommendations on the Corona virus (Covid-19) outbreak.

States can decide whether schools must obtain parental approval for kids to attend physical classes, according to the Union education ministry, while group activities must follow standard operating procedures(SOP).

The ministry released new health and safety regulations for restarting schools that had been closed due to the safety measures to be kept for children who were not yet vaccinated.