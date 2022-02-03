Bob Marley’s daughter and grandson open an exhibit celebrating his legacy!

An exhibition about the life of the late Jamaican reggae singer Bob Marley opened in London on Wednesday, attended by the musician’s daughter and grandson. The ‘One Love Experience’ exhibit, on display at London’s Saatchi Gallery for the next ten weeks before it embarks on a multicity tour, includes memorabilia, photographs, and personal items. The items range from the original handwritten lyrics of ‘Turn Your Lights Down Low’ to the shoes he wore during the 1970s.

Marley was born in Nine Mile, Jamaica, in 1945. He became a global superstar with songs such as ‘No Woman, No Cry’ and ‘One Love’. Sadly, he passed away from cancer in 1981 at the age of 36. The aim is to convey the feeling of Bob Marley and the spirit of One Love, said curator Jonathan Shank. Marley’s daughter Cedella, who helped curate the exhibition, was pleased with the interactivity, especially in the room devoted to her father’s sport interest.

‘Really beautiful pictures of daddy playing football,’ she said. ‘It`s very sensory. That was the aim and I think we have achieved it. During her visit to London, Cedella visited her father’s home at nearby Oakley Street in Chelsea, where he lived while recording music in the 1970s. ‘I have never been there before, so it was my first time,’ she said. ‘Daddy used to live in that place … And I can see why because the park is just across the street, so he could play football and just go back to jamming’.

Marley’s 18-year-old grandson Saiyan said London must have been special to Marley as he chose that city to escape an assassination attempt. ‘I feel like every year I just learn something new about him. I just want to carry his legacy, and hold it down for gramps, you know’, Saiyan told Reuters.