In Bengal, educational institutes have reopened

West Bengal’s schools, colleges, and institutions resumed on Thursday, as the number of Covid-19 cases has decreased in recent weeks. For kids in grades 8 through 12, schools have been allowed to reopen. From Monday, the state government intends to launch “neighbourhood schools” for pre-primary and primary kids.

Due of the Covid-19 pandemic, schools in Bengal were closed for the first time in March 2020. They reopened for students in grades 9 to 12 in February 2021, but had to close again in April 2021 owing to assembly elections and the second wave of Covid-19. Schools for students in grades 9 to 12 reopened in November, but because to the third surge, they were closed on January 3.

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister, stated on Monday that educational establishments will resume on February 3.