India has 172,433 new Covid-19 cases, up by 6.84% since yesterday ;

India’s daily Covid-19 tally increased marginally on Thursday, with the country recording 1,72,433 instances of infection in the previous 24 hours. It was 6.84 percent more than the previous day’s total of 161,386 illnesses. According to the health ministry’s report, there have been 1,008 deaths throughout the country in the last 24 hours.

According to ministry data, the overall death toll has risen to 498,983, with the nationwide total currently standing at 41,803,318. Kerala’s death toll has risen dramatically as a result of a backlog of deaths.

On Wednesday the southern state reported 500 deaths, according to the state government release. According to a PTI report citing an official release, 29 deaths was reported in the last 24 hours, 136 deaths occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents, and 335 deaths were designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the Supreme Court’s directions.