India Winter Olympic Team declared Covid –free:

The manager of India’s Winter Olympics contingent, Mohammad Abbas Wani, has come back to the team after testing negative by 2 tests done in the last 24 hours, , the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said on Thursday, a day after testing positive for Covid-19.

Wani tested positive for Covid-19 when he arrived at Beijing Airport on Wednesday.

IOA president Narinder Batra says,‘The manager of Indian team Mr Abbas Wani tested negative in the 2 tests done on him in last 24 hours. Hence, the entire Indian contingent in Beijing is Covid free.’