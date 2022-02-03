DH Latest NewsDH NEWS

India Winter Olympic Team declared Covid –free:

Feb 3, 2022, 04:46 pm IST

The manager of India’s Winter Olympics contingent, Mohammad Abbas Wani, has  come back to the team after testing negative by 2 tests done in the last 24 hours, , the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said on Thursday, a day after testing positive for Covid-19.

Wani tested positive for Covid-19 when he arrived at Beijing Airport on Wednesday.

IOA president Narinder Batra says,‘The manager of Indian team Mr Abbas Wani tested  negative in the 2 tests done on him in last 24 hours. Hence, the entire Indian contingent in Beijing is Covid free.’

 

