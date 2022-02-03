Launching date of Chandrayaan-3 revealed

New Delhi: The launching date of India’s third Lunar Exploration Mission Chandrayaan-3 was revealed. Minister of State, Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh announced this in the Lok Sabha as a reply to a question.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will launch the Chandrayaan-3 in August 2022. ISRO has already completed several related hardware and their special tests. Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and is meant to demonstrate Lunar landing and Roving capability.

India has planned up to 19 missions for the calendar year 2022.These include 8 launch vehicle missions, 7 spacecraft (satellite) missions, and 4 technology demonstration missions.

Chandrayaan-1 was launched in 2008 and the Chandrayaan-2 in 2019. While the 2008 mission was a success, the 2019 mission Chandrayaan-2 failed to land successfully on the lunar surface.

Around the year 2024-25, India and Japan are expected to launch a joint lunar mission named as ‘LUPEX’ or Lunar Polar Exploration Mission.