Launching date of Chandrayaan-3 revealed

Feb 3, 2022, 07:01 pm IST

New Delhi: The launching date of India’s third Lunar Exploration Mission Chandrayaan-3 was revealed. Minister of State, Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh announced this in the Lok  Sabha as a reply to a question.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will launch the Chandrayaan-3  in August 2022. ISRO has already completed several related hardware and their special tests.  Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and is meant to demonstrate Lunar landing and Roving capability.

India has planned up to 19 missions for the calendar year 2022.These include 8 launch vehicle missions, 7  spacecraft (satellite) missions, and 4 technology demonstration missions.

Chandrayaan-1 was launched in 2008 and the Chandrayaan-2  in 2019. While the 2008 mission was a success, the 2019 mission Chandrayaan-2 failed to land successfully on the lunar surface.

Around the year 2024-25, India and Japan are expected to launch a joint lunar mission named  as ‘LUPEX’ or Lunar Polar Exploration Mission.

